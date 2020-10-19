Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Kloeckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.74 ($6.76).

KCO opened at €5.80 ($6.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.58. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €6.59 ($7.75).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

