Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.45 ($79.36).

FRA KGX opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.30. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

