Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$21.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.73. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$10.04 and a 52-week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$763.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.5770857 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,503,908.20.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark raised their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.13.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

