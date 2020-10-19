Keyera Corp Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Keyera stock opened at C$21.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. Keyera has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$529.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$763.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.5770857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total transaction of C$38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,463 shares in the company, valued at C$4,503,908.20.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

