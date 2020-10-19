Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) a €138.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB1. UBS Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €155.53 ($182.98).

Shares of DB1 opened at €146.60 ($172.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €150.44 and its 200 day moving average is €150.43. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion and a PE ratio of 24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

