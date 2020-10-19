Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) (LON:KMR) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

KMR opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 245.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 212.76. Kenmare Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

