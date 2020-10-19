Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Keg Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
KEG.UN stock opened at C$8.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.62. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$16.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $95.03 million and a PE ratio of 7.53.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
