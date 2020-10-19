Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRTX. BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.09.

KRTX opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Healy acquired 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $36,792.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.36 per share, for a total transaction of $25,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,333 shares of company stock worth $102,955,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $16,106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 110.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

