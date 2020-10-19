Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.