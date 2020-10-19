K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Cormark

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on K92 Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.27.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.66. The company has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,000. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -76,500 shares in the company, valued at C($511,096.50). Insiders have sold a total of 1,079,250 shares of company stock worth $7,513,547 over the last ninety days.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.