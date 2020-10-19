JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

ASOMY stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 4.00. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

