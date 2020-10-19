JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SOLVY stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Solvay has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

