JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.14. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.