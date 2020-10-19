JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nifco (OTCMKTS:NIFCY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Nifco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Nifco stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Nifco has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Nifco Inc manufactures and sells industrial plastic parts and components in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, and Europe. It offers automotive parts and components for use in fuel, engine, exterior, interiors and electrical components. The company also offers household equipment, such as drawer closers, push latches, earthquake-proof latches, and door dampers; consumer electronics/office automation products that include dampers, free-stop hinges, magnet latches, and push latches; and fashion/sport products, such as side release buckles, cord locks, and other buckles.

