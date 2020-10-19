JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €185.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €131.38 ($154.56).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 403.06. zooplus AG has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 1 year high of €168.00 ($197.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €145.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €138.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

