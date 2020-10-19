Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JELD. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of JELD opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 103.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,851,000 after buying an additional 3,627,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,641,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 142,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 61,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 32.4% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

