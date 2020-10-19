Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,330 ($30.44) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,790 ($36.45) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,737.40 ($35.76).

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 2,835 ($37.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,780.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,830.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.20%.

About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.