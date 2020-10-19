Jefferies Financial Group Lowers TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target to $129.00

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $146.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. TEMENOS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Get TEMENOS AG/S alerts:

Shares of TEMENOS AG/S stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $144.32. TEMENOS AG/S has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TEMENOS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEMENOS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.