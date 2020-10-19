Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

EPA CS opened at €15.15 ($17.82) on Thursday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.42.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

