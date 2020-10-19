J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

JSAIY opened at $10.53 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

