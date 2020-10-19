IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of ISEE opened at $6.38 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

