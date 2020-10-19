iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $89.28 on Monday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Colliers Securities cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Colliers Secur. downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on iRobot from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.