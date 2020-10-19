Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,137.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.