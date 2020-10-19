Intuitive Surgical’s (ISRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $775.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $719.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $752.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $708.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $613.19. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total transaction of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

