International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.23. International General Insuranc shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
IGIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International General Insuranc in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International General Insuranc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insuranc by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International General Insuranc during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International General Insuranc by 339.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
About International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC)
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.
