International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

International General Insuranc Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.23. International General Insuranc shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

IGIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of International General Insuranc in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of International General Insuranc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of International General Insuranc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17.

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Road Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International General Insuranc by 15.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Road Advisors LLC now owns 182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in International General Insuranc by 3.7% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 756,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International General Insuranc during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in International General Insuranc by 339.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

