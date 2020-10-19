Inter Pipeline Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.88.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPL shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.72.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

