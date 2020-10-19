Inter Pipeline Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.
Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$22.88.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$578.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.