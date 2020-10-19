Inter Pipeline Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.
IPL stock opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
