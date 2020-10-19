Inter Pipeline Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

IPL stock opened at C$12.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$5.35 and a 52 week high of C$22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

