Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) Shares Gap Up to $66.00

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.00, but opened at $71.50. Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 439,819 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million and a PE ratio of 24.21.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX 1.84 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspiration Healthcare Group plc will post 469.9999968 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (IHC.L) (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

