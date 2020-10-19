Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.62) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($189.70).
Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 6 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,331 ($30.45) per share, with a total value of £139.86 ($182.73).
Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,461 ($32.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,561.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,092.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -143.83. Ocado Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.
Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.