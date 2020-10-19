Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.62) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($189.70).

Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Duncan Tatton-Brown bought 6 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,331 ($30.45) per share, with a total value of £139.86 ($182.73).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 2,461 ($32.15) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,561.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,092.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a PE ratio of -143.83. Ocado Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.20).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

