Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Shares Gap Down to $52.00

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.00, but opened at $50.00. Innovaderma shares last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 72,938 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a report on Friday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and a P/E ratio of -24.76.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) by GBX (11.50) (($0.15)).

About Innovaderma (LON:IDP)

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

