Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Earns Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68.

In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 180,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,409,743.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

