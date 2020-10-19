Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.23 ($28.51).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

