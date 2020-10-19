IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) vs. FirstCash (OTCMKTS:FCFS) Head-To-Head Survey

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IGS Capital Group and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.33 $164.62 million $3.89 15.34

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IGS Capital Group and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares IGS Capital Group and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IGS Capital Group has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats IGS Capital Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

