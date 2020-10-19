IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Shares Gap Up to $416.00

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $416.00, but opened at $437.50. IG Design Group shares last traded at $471.00, with a volume of 415,739 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 438.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 503.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. IG Design Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

