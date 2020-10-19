IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

