i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

i-nexus Global PLC (LON:INX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $6.50. i-nexus Global shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,650,088 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.23.

i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

