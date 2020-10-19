HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Price Target Cut to $23.00

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $22.19 on Thursday. HUYA has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $30.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HUYA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

