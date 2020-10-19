Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.68. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 9,019,555 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.17.
In other Hurricane Energy news, insider Sandy Shaw purchased 164,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).
Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.
