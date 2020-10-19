Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Hurricane Energy PLC (LON:HUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.68. Hurricane Energy shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 9,019,555 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $66.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.17.

Get Hurricane Energy alerts:

In other Hurricane Energy news, insider Sandy Shaw purchased 164,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,934.22 ($6,446.59).

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.