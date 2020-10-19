Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:HI opened at $31.49 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $607.50 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after buying an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

