Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Financial Contrast

Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services -38.93% -36.61% -9.32% Navigator -3.56% -0.16% -0.08%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hermitage Offshore Services and Navigator, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Navigator’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.32 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Navigator $301.39 million 1.51 -$16.71 million ($0.28) -29.14

Navigator has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hermitage Offshore Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navigator has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigator beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.