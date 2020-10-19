Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.
NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
