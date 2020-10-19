Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 99.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

