HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HENKY opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.69.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HENKEL AG & CO/S (HENKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.