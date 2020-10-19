Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HLX stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

