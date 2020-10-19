Head-To-Head Survey: DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DraftKings and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DraftKings N/A N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DraftKings and Madison Square Garden Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DraftKings 0 7 15 0 2.68 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50

DraftKings currently has a consensus target price of $54.09, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus target price of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Madison Square Garden Sports’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Madison Square Garden Sports is more favorable than DraftKings.

Volatility & Risk

DraftKings has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.5% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DraftKings and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DraftKings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 5.83 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -30.15

DraftKings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

DraftKings beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. DraftKings Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

