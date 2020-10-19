Head to Head Contrast: Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) & Arvinas (NYSE:ARVN)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arvinas and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 1 10 0 2.91 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus target price of $57.10, suggesting a potential upside of 139.01%. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a consensus target price of $0.50, suggesting a potential upside of 515.01%. Given Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) is more favorable than Arvinas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arvinas and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $42.98 million 21.81 -$70.29 million ($2.13) -11.22 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A N/A -$19.78 million ($0.19) -0.43

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Arvinas has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -182.59% -31.68% -23.12% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) N/A N/A -110.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer. It is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. The company has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG. Arvinas, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs. It is also developing ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies; ZM-006, a transdermal gel formulation of methimazole targeting hyperthyroidism in cats; and ZM-011, a transdermal gel formulation of fluoxetine for the treatment of feline behavioral disorders, such as inappropriate urination. The company has a collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and with Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and commercialization of novel pathogen detection system. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

