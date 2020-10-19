Head to Head Analysis: Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) & Steelcase (OTCMKTS:SCS)

Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and Steelcase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Steelcase $3.72 billion 0.37 $199.70 million N/A N/A

Steelcase has higher revenue and earnings than Maxx Sports TV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of Steelcase shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Steelcase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and Steelcase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A Steelcase 4.25% 15.48% 5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maxx Sports TV and Steelcase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 N/A Steelcase 0 1 1 0 2.50

Steelcase has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Steelcase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Steelcase is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Summary

Steelcase beats Maxx Sports TV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxx Sports TV Company Profile

Reconditioned Systems, Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens. Its seating products comprise task chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. The company's interior architectural products include full and partial height walls and architectural pods. It also provides textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and workplace strategy consulting, data-driven space measurement, lease origination, furniture `and asset management, and hosted event services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Smith System, AMQ, Turnstone, Orangebox, and Designtex brands. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

