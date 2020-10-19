Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DRW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.67 ($103.14).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.05. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

