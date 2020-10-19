Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €40.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.05 ($43.58).

FPE stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

