Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €40.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.05 ($43.58).

FPE stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

