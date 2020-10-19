HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $516.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.86.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 51.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

