Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36). Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $21.62 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Several research firms have commented on HWC. DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

